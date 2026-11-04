OpenAI launches voice input for ChatGPT finances, linked accounts required
Technology
OpenAI just made it easier to manage your money: ChatGPT Finances now lets you talk to it instead of typing.
You can ask about your current financial health, transactions, or savings out loud and get answers.
Just a heads up: you'll need to link your financial accounts for the voice features to work.
ChatGPT Finances adds tools, expands availability
Since launching on May 15, 2026, ChatGPT Finances has added handy tools like Weekly Updates for quick money insights, Credit Monitoring to keep an eye on your score, and Stock Watchlists for tracking favorite companies.
What's cool is that it's no longer just for US Pro users: Free and Go users in select countries can try it too.