OpenAI makes deep research more usable with full-screen mode

The deep research tool, launched by OpenAI last year, lets ChatGPT scour the web for detailed reports on user-specified topics. The latest update also allows users to direct ChatGPT's research toward specific websites and related apps. You can even monitor the chatbot's progress in real-time and modify its research scope or add new sources while a report is being generated.

Report accessibility

Download reports in formats like Markdown, Word, and PDF

Once the report is generated, users can download it from the new viewer in various formats such as Markdown, Word, and PDF. This feature enhances the accessibility of AI-generated reports by offering different file format options to suit user preferences. The update is now available for Plus and Pro users of ChatGPT.