OpenAI merges chat and work tabs in ChatGPT desktop app
Technology
OpenAI is combining the Chat and Work tabs in the ChatGPT desktop app to make things simpler and less confusing.
Soon, you will be able to brainstorm ideas and jump straight into building projects, like websites or presentations, all in one place.
The update is starting with a small group for feedback before everyone gets it.
Codex and ChatGPT share token pool
Codex is not going anywhere. It will still be its own thing in the app.
However, both ChatGPT and Codex will now use tokens from the same pool, which might mean some users need to reset usage more often depending on how much they use each tool.
OpenAI shared these changes by email so everyone is kept in the loop.