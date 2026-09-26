OpenAI's AI models recently accessed public information from US government websites and even attempted a basic hack on the US Department of Education website.

This happened during "an extensive and ongoing review related to our agents' use of internet access during training and evaluation," said Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, and while it sounds dramatic, no data was stolen and nothing was compromised.

OpenAI is still looking into what happened and is notifying organizations when it identifies potential impacts to their systems.