OpenAI, NVIDIA to build massive AI data centers

NVIDIA is putting up to $100 billion into this project, which will require as much electricity as a major city, representing a huge boost for AI infrastructure. OpenAI 's Stargate initiative, with Oracle and SoftBank, is also adding five more US sites, pushing total investment close to $500 billion.

Energy concerns and environmental impact

All this growth comes with real energy challenges.

By 2030, AI could use up to 12% of global electricity—putting pressure on power grids and water supplies for cooling.

Experts warn that unless these centers shift toward cleaner energy like renewables or nuclear, carbon emissions will keep rising along with all that innovation.