OpenAI, NVIDIA to build massive AI data centers
OpenAI and NVIDIA are teaming up to build massive AI data centers, aiming for at least 10 gigawatts (GW) of capacity over the coming years.
Powered by millions of NVIDIA GPUs, these centers will help meet the booming demand for AI tech.
The timeline for initial deployment has not been specified.
NVIDIA's investment and Stargate expansion
NVIDIA is putting up to $100 billion into this project, which will require as much electricity as a major city, representing a huge boost for AI infrastructure.
OpenAI's Stargate initiative, with Oracle and SoftBank, is also adding five more US sites, pushing total investment close to $500 billion.
Energy concerns and environmental impact
All this growth comes with real energy challenges.
By 2030, AI could use up to 12% of global electricity—putting pressure on power grids and water supplies for cooling.
Experts warn that unless these centers shift toward cleaner energy like renewables or nuclear, carbon emissions will keep rising along with all that innovation.