OpenAI offers 100,000 researchers free ChatGPT backed by $250 million
OpenAI just rolled out "ChatGPT for Academic Researchers," offering 100,000 scientists free access to its latest AI models like GPT-5.6 Sol Pro.
It's all part of a $250 million push to help researchers tackle big questions using cutting-edge tech.
Participants access over 75 tools
The program starts with 10,000 researchers in 2026 and aims to reach 100,000 by 2027.
Early partner institutions include the Institute for Advanced Study and cole normale suprieure.
Participants can invite up to four colleagues from their institution and get access to over 75 specialized tools, from genetics and genomics to coding support and manuscript drafting.
GPT-5.6 Sol 83% FrontierMath 31% GeneBench
GPT-5.6 Sol stands out with strong scores in math reasoning (83% on FrontierMath Tier 4) and genomics tasks (just over 31% on GeneBench Pro).
Applications are open now for institutions ready to join this scientific adventure.