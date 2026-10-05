OpenAI offers select India users 1-month free ChatGPT Plus trial
OpenAI is giving select users in India a one-month free trial of ChatGPT Plus, so you can try out premium features like higher usage limits and priority access without paying the usual ₹1,999.
Not everyone gets the offer, though. It's visible on one account that had not previously subscribed to any ChatGPT paid plan and was not shown on another account that had previously subscribed to ChatGPT Go.
Claim ChatGPT Plus free avoid ₹1,999
If you're eligible, just head to the ChatGPT subscription page and look for the "Claim free offer" button under the Plus plan.
You'll see ₹0 instead of the regular price, but you'll still need to enter your card or net banking details.
Don't forget: if you don't cancel before your month is up, you'll be charged ₹1,999 automatically, so set a reminder if you want to avoid surprise fees!