OpenAI partners with Cathedral Systems, raises bug bounty to $172,000
Technology
OpenAI is teaming up with Cathedral Systems to spot and fix security gaps in its AI faster. This move is part of a big security sprint to keep its tech safe from hackers.
To sweeten the deal, OpenAI has also bumped up its bug bounty rewards. Now, if you find a major flaw, you could earn up to $172,000.
OpenAI seeks outside researchers' help
Cathedral Systems, started by ex-DOGE employees, has a solid track record for finding vulnerabilities quickly.
By raising bug bounty payouts more than four times, OpenAI is making it clear it wants outside experts and researchers involved in keeping its AI secure.
It's all about staying ahead of cyber threats and making sure its models are as safe as possible.