OpenAI partners with Cathedral to spot and fix AI vulnerabilities
Technology
OpenAI just announced a new partnership with Cathedral, a cybersecurity startup founded by former DOGE deputies.
Cathedral made headlines for breaking into Anthropic's systems during a bug bounty challenge, though there's some debate over how fast it happened.
Now, OpenAI is hoping Cathedral's skills will help spot and fix vulnerabilities in its AI platforms before hackers can get to them.
Cathedral valued at $1.4 billion
Launched earlier this year and already valued at $1.4 billion, Cathedral is all about keeping US infrastructure safe, and it likes to keep things low-key.
With backing from big names like Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, its reputation for finding security gaps has quickly made it one of the most talked-about players in cybersecurity.