OpenAI partners with Deutsche Telekom BBVA Telefonica on cybersecurity program
OpenAI is partnering with Deutsche Telekom, BBVA, and Telefonica to step up cybersecurity in big industries like finance and telecom.
Through the "Trusted Access for Cyber" program, these companies will get access to advanced AI models (think GPT-5.5-Cyber) to spot security gaps and react faster when new threats pop up.
OpenAI program detects vulnerabilities with AI
The program is all about helping organizations defend themselves better using smart AI tools that find vulnerabilities quickly and help teams respond before things get serious.
OpenAI's Emmanuel Marill says they're focused on keeping things safe but still easy to use: "We need to block dangerous activity, while making sure trusted defenders have tools that are genuinely useful in protecting systems, finding vulnerabilities and responding to threats quickly."
This move also follows concerns about how AI could be misused in cyber attacks—so OpenAI is trying to lead by example, even offering their tech to the European Commission.