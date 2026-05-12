OpenAI partners with Deutsche Telekom BBVA Telefonica on cybersecurity program

OpenAI program detects vulnerabilities with AI

The program is all about helping organizations defend themselves better using smart AI tools that find vulnerabilities quickly and help teams respond before things get serious.

OpenAI's Emmanuel Marill says they're focused on keeping things safe but still easy to use: "We need to block dangerous activity, while making sure trusted defenders have tools that are genuinely useful in protecting systems, finding vulnerabilities and responding to threats quickly."

This move also follows concerns about how AI could be misused in cyber attacks—so OpenAI is trying to lead by example, even offering their tech to the European Commission.