OpenAI partners with Pine Labs to boost payments with AI Technology Feb 19, 2026

OpenAI (yep, the folks behind ChatGPT) is partnering with Pine Labs to weave AI into payment systems across India.

Announced at the India AI Impact Summit, this move makes Pine Labs OpenAI's first ChatGPT payments partner in the country.

The goal? Let AI handle tasks like settlements and invoicing—making things smoother for everyone.