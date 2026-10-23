OpenAI partners with Polish research institute to improve AI safety
What's the story
OpenAI has announced a partnership with Poland's NASK National Research Institute to improve artificial intelligence (AI) safety protocols. The collaboration comes in light of the recent rise in erratic behavior from AI systems. Under the agreement, NASK's AI Safety Research Center will work with OpenAI to identify vulnerabilities and strengthen safeguards for these advanced technologies.
Rising concerns
Partnership comes amid rising concerns over AI safety
The partnership comes amid rising concerns over AI safety, especially after a number of rogue behaviors were reported by firms like Anthropic and OpenAI itself.
These incidents have led some industry experts to warn that the technology could pose an existential threat to humanity.
In light of these developments, there have been calls for regulation to slow down AI development.
Global collaboration
OpenAI calls for international technical standards on frontier AI
In response to these challenges, OpenAI has called on the US and other countries to collaborate on international technical standards for frontier AI.
The company believes that the expertise of AI safety institutes and standards bodies should be leveraged in this effort.
This call for global cooperation highlights the need for a unified approach in tackling the complexities of advanced AI systems.