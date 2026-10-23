OpenAI partners with Poland's NASK research institute for AI safety
Technology
OpenAI is partnering with Poland's NASK National Research Institute to make AI less unpredictable and more secure.
With concerns about weird or risky AI behavior growing, this collaboration is all about spotting weak points in advanced systems and tightening up safety rules, something some industry figures are calling for.
Partnership tests AIs, OpenAI urges standards
The partnership will focus on testing powerful AIs for flaws, especially after recent cases where AI agents acted out of line (like the Hugging Face breach).
OpenAI is also encouraging countries to work together on international technical standards for frontier AI.