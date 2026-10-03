OpenAI phases out GPT-4o from ChatGPT on February 13 2026
OpenAI just announced it's phasing out the GPT-4o model from ChatGPT on February 13, 2026.
After that, paid users won't see GPT-4o in their model options anymore, though it'll still be available through the API if you need it for projects.
The company says this move is all about focusing on models that most people actually use.
Plus and Pro retain ChatGPT chats
If you're a Plus or Pro subscriber, don't worry, your old chats will still be accessible, and you'll be able to continue them using different models, so nothing gets lost.
This change comes after free users switched to GPT-5 back in August 2025.
Some fans are bummed since they liked GPT-4o's unique style, but with only about 1% of users sticking with it, OpenAI is doubling down on newer versions like GPT-5.1 and 5.2, which now offer more ways to customize your experience.