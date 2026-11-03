OpenAI pilots Grid Protectors program freeing 1,000 MW during emergencies
OpenAI announced it will pilot its Grid Protectors Program, aiming to make its data centers more than just power-hungry tech hubs.
The pilot in Georgia will let these centers free up to 1,000 megawatts of power during emergencies, enough to power air conditioners in around 700,000 homes.
It's OpenAI's way of responding to growing concerns about how much energy data centers use and their impact on the environment.
OpenAI calls sites compute campuses
To highlight its positive impact, OpenAI is now calling these sites compute campuses. It is also teaming up with Oracle and SoftBank to roll out more Stargate centers across the US.
By working with policymakers and utility services on arrangements for its future campus, OpenAI says it wants its technology to reduce electricity demand when the grid is under strain.