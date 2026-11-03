OpenAI pilots Grid Protectors program freeing 1,000 MW during emergencies

OpenAI announced it will pilot its Grid Protectors Program, aiming to make its data centers more than just power-hungry tech hubs.

The pilot in Georgia will let these centers free up to 1,000 megawatts of power during emergencies, enough to power air conditioners in around 700,000 homes.

It's OpenAI's way of responding to growing concerns about how much energy data centers use and their impact on the environment.