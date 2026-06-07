OpenAI working on making ChatGPT a 'superapp' for coding tools

Strategic shift

Codex to get more prominence

The planned overhaul of ChatGPT will give more prominence and resources to OpenAI's coding product, Codex. The changes are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks as updates for both the website and mobile apps of ChatGPT. To drive uptake, OpenAI is revamping the interface of ChatGPT with new prompts and features directing users toward coding tools, image generation capabilities, as well as partner services like Canva and Booking.com.