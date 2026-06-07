OpenAI working on making ChatGPT a 'superapp' for coding tools
What's the story
OpenAI is gearing up for a major revamp of its ChatGPT platform, according to Financial Times. The company intends to transform the popular chatbot into a "superapp," complete with coding tools and artificial intelligence (AI) agents. This strategic move comes as part of a larger reorganization at OpenAI, which is now focusing more on high-paying enterprise clients and competing with rival Anthropic.
Strategic shift
Codex to get more prominence
The planned overhaul of ChatGPT will give more prominence and resources to OpenAI's coding product, Codex. The changes are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks as updates for both the website and mobile apps of ChatGPT. To drive uptake, OpenAI is revamping the interface of ChatGPT with new prompts and features directing users toward coding tools, image generation capabilities, as well as partner services like Canva and Booking.com.
Financial growth
Shift toward enterprise customers
Most users of Codex are paying customers. Meanwhile, two million businesses account for nearly 40% of OpenAI's revenue. The company expects this share to increase to 50% by the end of this year. Earlier this year, OpenAI revealed that ChatGPT has over 900 million weekly active users and more than 50 million consumer subscribers globally.
Market debut
Potential IPO on the horizon
In May, Reuters reported that OpenAI was preparing a confidential US IPO filing. However, CEO Sam Altman has said the company isn't focused on timing and will go public when it makes sense. The planned overhaul of ChatGPT into a "superapp" could be part of this strategy to boost revenue ahead of a potential stock market listing.