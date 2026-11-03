OpenAI plans Georgia data center opening 2028 easing grid stress
OpenAI plans to build a huge new data center in Georgia, set to open in 2028, and it's trying something different.
With its "Grid Protectors Program," the facility will cut back on electricity use (up to 1 gigawatt) during emergencies or extreme weather.
The goal? Help ease stress on the power grid while keeping things running smoothly.
OpenAI 1st solo center managing demand
This is OpenAI's first solo data center project (it's working on a campus in partnership with Oracle in Wisconsin), and it's working closely with grid operators, using batteries and on-site power to manage demand.
While most Americans aren't fans of big data centers (a May Gallup poll says 71% oppose them), flexible energy use like this could help lower future costs and make these facilities less of a burden on local infrastructure.
Even Georgia Power is giving OpenAI props for leading the way toward smarter, more reliable energy use.