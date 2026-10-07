OpenAI posts 377 math results on GitHub including Birch-Swinnerton-Dyer leading-term
Technology
OpenAI released 377 new math results on GitHub, including one for the tricky full Birch-Swinnerton-Dyer leading term formula.
OpenAI is working to responsibly release the model that produced these results, but some professional mathematicians might not be thrilled.
OpenAI teams with AGMAI amid cautions
OpenAI says it's teaming up with the Advisory Group on Mathematics and Artificial Intelligence, or AGMAI, to set ground rules for using AI in math.
Still, they've used proprietary models in ways AGMAI previously cautioned against.
OpenAI spokesperson Lindsay McCallum Remy says they're listening to feedback and want to keep improving how these releases happen, aiming for innovation that respects the whole community.