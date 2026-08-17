OpenAI prepares IPO as Denise Dresser and Brad Lightcap quit
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is hitting some turbulence as it gears up for its massive IPO.
Both Chief Revenue Officer Denise Dresser and Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap have quit. Dresser left in August after less than a year, just two days after Lightcap.
Their exits are raising eyebrows about how steady things are at the $852 billion AI giant.
Greg Brockman takes operational reins
Dresser had stepped in to handle key operations after joining late last year, so her sudden exit, right after Lightcap, has people wondering who's steering the ship.
Greg Brockman is now stepping up to manage day-to-day operations and keep things running smoothly.
Meanwhile, OpenAI has also seen other big names leave this year but is trying to fill the gaps by bringing in new talent like Google AI veteran Noam Shazeer and former Wiz chief operating officer Dali Rajic as the new chief revenue officer.