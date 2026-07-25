OpenAI president Greg Brockman shares ChatGPT smart glasses vision
OpenAI wants to bring ChatGPT to wearables like smart glasses, aiming for an AI assistant that's always there when you need it.
President Greg Brockman shared this vision in New York, saying he hopes future versions of ChatGPT will work across all kinds of devices, kind of like having a real-life Jarvis helping out with everyday tasks.
OpenAI building wearables APIs with cameras
To make this happen, OpenAI is building special APIs for wearables so ChatGPT can stay connected and even use cameras for smarter interactions.
Brockman also mentioned plans for new hardware for a neglected problem, though details are still under wraps.
While OpenAI faces tough competition from tech giants and has to tackle privacy and safety concerns, the company appears committed to making wearable AI both useful and responsible.