OpenAI publicly launches Decisions API built on ChatGPT Luna
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out its Decisions API to the public, aiming to make decision-making faster and cheaper by building on ChatGPT Luna.
With voice and visual features, plus lower lag worldwide, it's set to shake up how different industries use AI: think smarter tools without the wait.
Box and Datadog tested multimodal API
Companies like Box and Datadog have already tested the API, finding it streamlines work and helps teams make decisions more efficiently.
Its flexible, multimodal approach stands out from rivals like Liquid's D1 Ultra and Base Lab's Elephant-1, opening up new ways for businesses (and maybe even apps you use) to get things done faster.