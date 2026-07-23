OpenAI allocates whopping $750B for AI data centers, cloud computing
What's the story
OpenAI has announced a whopping $750 billion budget for infrastructure development through 2030. The new figure is 25% higher than the company's earlier estimate of around $600 billion. The increase comes as part of OpenAI's efforts to secure massive computing power. This is critical for developing and running its artificial intelligence (AI) models.
Infrastructure investment
Project Camellia in Effingham County, Georgia
OpenAI's first major investment in this new spending spree is a $20 billion data center campus in Effingham County, Georgia.
The project, dubbed Project Camellia, will span 1,400 acres northwest of Savannah. It will require at least 3.2 gigawatts of power from local utility Georgia Power between 2028 and 2032.
This is the first time OpenAI has taken the lead as designer and developer for a site like this one.
Sustainability measures
Commitment to sustainability and local support
As part of its commitment to sustainability, OpenAI has agreed to reduce its power draw by up to 1 gigawatt during peak grid demand.
The company will also bear the full cost of infrastructure and electric-service costs for the new data center.
In addition, Effingham County has granted OpenAI a 50% property tax abatement for 15 years, further easing the financial burden on the tech giant.
Project details
Timeline and leadership changes
While Georgia Power's electricity is expected to start flowing in 2028, OpenAI hasn't given a timeline for when the first GPU will be activated.
The company has hired Brett Mayo, who previously oversaw data center construction at xAI.
As OpenAI's head of data-center build and delivery, Mayo will ensure timely completion of these facilities by its cloud partners and contribute to the new Georgia data-center project.
Cloud contracts
Cloud contracts and partnerships
OpenAI has signed several cloud contracts, including a deal with Oracle for 6 gigawatts of data-center capacity. Most of this is still in development.
In February, the company expanded its multiyear cloud-computing deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to $138 billion over eight years. This includes 2 gigawatts on Amazon's own AI chip, Trainium.
Last year, OpenAI also committed an additional $250 billion in incremental cloud spending to Microsoft Azure without specifying a timeline for this expenditure.