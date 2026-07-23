OpenAI allocates whopping $750B for AI data centers, cloud computing

OpenAI's first major investment in this new spending spree is a $20 billion data center campus in Effingham County, Georgia.

The project, dubbed Project Camellia, will span 1,400 acres northwest of Savannah. It will require at least 3.2 gigawatts of power from local utility Georgia Power between 2028 and 2032.

This is the first time OpenAI has taken the lead as designer and developer for a site like this one.