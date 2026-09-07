OpenAI reaches automated AI research intern milestone under human supervision
Technology
OpenAI says it has reached a goal of building its "automated AI research intern," a system that can handle research tasks under human supervision, saving days of work for researchers.
This milestone fits into OpenAI's bigger mission to make AI development faster, safer, and more accessible to more people around the world.
OpenAI targets AI researcher by 2028
The goal is to cut the cost of advanced intelligence and eventually build an AI researcher by March 2028.
Researchers are already using coding agents much more, some spending thousands of dollars daily, to run experiments and contribute code faster.
After a recent security breach involving these agents, OpenAI has also stepped up its safety measures to keep things secure as it pushes forward.