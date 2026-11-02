OpenAI wants you to call its data centers 'compute campuses'
What's the story
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is planning to rebrand its "data centers" as "compute campuses." The move comes from a desire to better reflect the scale and role of these facilities in AI infrastructure. An OpenAI spokesperson told Business Insider that these campuses are "long-term investments in computing, energy infrastructure and skilled work."
Rebranding rationale
Addressing environmental concerns
The rebranding comes amid ongoing concerns about the environmental impact of AI data centers.
A recent Pew Research poll found that 54% of Americans believe these facilities are bad for the environment.
While companies like Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft have invested heavily in local communities and schools near their centers, OpenAI hopes its new term will help change public perception.
Community engagement
Involving communities in the process
The OpenAI spokesperson stressed the importance of community involvement in shaping this new infrastructure.
They said, "We want the communities hosting that infrastructure to help shape it and share in the opportunities it creates."
This statement highlights OpenAI's commitment to ensuring local communities benefit from their AI initiatives.