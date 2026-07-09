OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5.6 after US safety review and changes
OpenAI just dropped some big updates for ChatGPT-5.6, but not before the US government gave it a close look for safety.
This was OpenAI's first time going through an official approval process, where government experts flagged issues and suggested changes, so the new version meets strict safety standards without losing its edge.
Sam Altman highlights safety, business benefits
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called the process "collaborative," saying, "So they would test and find things and we would say, 'Okay, great, that's a problem. We'll address it this way.' Or we would say, 'This is actually, we think, a good behavior to have.'"
He also pointed out that strong safety measures help build public trust in AI, which is key for wider access.
On top of that, businesses get faster performance and lower costs with this update, something Altman says is now a big deal for anyone using AI at work.