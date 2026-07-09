OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5.6 after US safety review and changes

Sam Altman highlights safety, business benefits

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called the process "collaborative," saying, "So they would test and find things and we would say, 'Okay, great, that's a problem. We'll address it this way.' Or we would say, 'This is actually, we think, a good behavior to have.'"

He also pointed out that strong safety measures help build public trust in AI, which is key for wider access.

On top of that, businesses get faster performance and lower costs with this update, something Altman says is now a big deal for anyone using AI at work.