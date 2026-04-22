OpenAI releases ChatGPT Images 2.0 with accurate multilingual text

ChatGPT adds thinking workflows, aspect ratios

The update brings "thinking enabled" workflows that handle complex prompts for more creative results.

You also get more control over image sizes (think banners or mobile screens) with new aspect ratio options from 3:1 to 1:3.

Everyone on ChatGPT and Codex can try it out, but if you want the most advanced features, you'll need a Plus, Pro, Business, or Enterprise subscription.