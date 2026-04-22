OpenAI releases ChatGPT Images 2.0 with accurate multilingual text
Technology
OpenAI just dropped ChatGPT Images 2.0, and it's a pretty big upgrade.
Now you can make realistic images (with accurate text) in multiple languages, all straight from ChatGPT or Codex.
Plus, you can whip up to eight images at once, so making UI mockups, diagrams, or quick presentations just got way easier.
ChatGPT adds thinking workflows, aspect ratios
The update brings "thinking enabled" workflows that handle complex prompts for more creative results.
You also get more control over image sizes (think banners or mobile screens) with new aspect ratio options from 3:1 to 1:3.
Everyone on ChatGPT and Codex can try it out, but if you want the most advanced features, you'll need a Plus, Pro, Business, or Enterprise subscription.