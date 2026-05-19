OpenAI releases Daybreak AI built on GPT-5.5 and Codex Security
OpenAI just dropped Daybreak, a fresh AI platform designed to spot and fix software bugs before they become big problems.
Built on GPT-5.5 and Codex Security, Daybreak works right inside development workflows, catching vulnerabilities in real time and patching them fast.
OpenAI's Daybreak moves protection up front
Instead of waiting until the end to check for security issues, Daybreak moves protection up front, so security is part of building software from the start.
It offers three levels of access, covering everything from basic code reviews to advanced penetration testing.
With features like threat modeling, attack path simulations, and automated patching (and support from partners like Cloudflare, Cisco, and Oracle), OpenAI wants Daybreak to be everywhere in enterprise cybersecurity.