OpenAI releases Daybreak AI built on GPT-5.5 and Codex Security

OpenAI's Daybreak moves protection up front

Instead of waiting until the end to check for security issues, Daybreak moves protection up front, so security is part of building software from the start.

It offers three levels of access, covering everything from basic code reviews to advanced penetration testing.

With features like threat modeling, attack path simulations, and automated patching (and support from partners like Cloudflare, Cisco, and Oracle), OpenAI wants Daybreak to be everywhere in enterprise cybersecurity.