OpenAI releases GPT-5.3-Codex, 25% faster agentic coding model assisting debugging
Technology
OpenAI has rolled out GPT-5.3-Codex, calling it its "most capable agentic coding model yet released."
It's not just faster, 25% speedier than before, but also smart enough to help debug and even to have taken part in its own development.
Plus, it now supports more than just coding, lending a hand with project documents and spotting software vulnerabilities for better cybersecurity.
OpenAI expands access, backs cyber research
There's a fresh Mac app that keeps things running smoothly even during long tasks, making life easier for users.
OpenAI is also backing cybersecurity research with $10 million in API credits and launching the Trusted Access for Cyber program.
For now, GPT-5.3-Codex is available to paid ChatGPT users, with API access is planned.