OpenAI releases GPT-5.3 instant amid user exodus over military contract
OpenAI is preparing to launch GPT-5.4, which is reported to offer around one million tokens, with some reports suggesting up to two million tokens.
They also dropped GPT-5.3 Instant, aiming to fix tone and accuracy issues from before.
These updates arrive as many users leave OpenAI after its controversial military contract with the US Military.
OpenAI's user base has been shrinking since the military deal
After news of the military deal, lots of people switched over to rivals like Claude, which saw a 300% spike in downloads and now tops the US App Store charts.
OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman acknowledged he might have handled the situation in a rushed and sloppy manner, and some users and employees are still upset.
With these new releases, OpenAI is hoping to rebuild trust and keep its community on board.