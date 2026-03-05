OpenAI releases GPT-5.3 instant amid user exodus over military contract

OpenAI's user base has been shrinking since the military deal

After news of the military deal, lots of people switched over to rivals like Claude, which saw a 300% spike in downloads and now tops the US App Store charts.

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman acknowledged he might have handled the situation in a rushed and sloppy manner, and some users and employees are still upset.

With these new releases, OpenAI is hoping to rebuild trust and keep its community on board.