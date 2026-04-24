OpenAI releases GPT-5.5, calls it its best model for research

GPT-5.5 includes agentic coding and safeguards

GPT-5.5 shines at "agentic" coding, meaning it can figure out problems on its own with less hand-holding than before.

OpenAI's Greg Brockman says it even handles unclear tasks better than older versions.

Plus, the model is built with strong safeguards to reduce misuse in areas like biological and cybersecurity, showing OpenAI's focus on safety as AI keeps evolving fast.