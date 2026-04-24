OpenAI releases GPT-5.5, calls it its best model for research
Technology
OpenAI just dropped GPT-5.5 in San Francisco, calling it its best yet for handling research work.
This model can help with research into improving models and take on tricky coding jobs with barely any human help, pretty game-changing stuff for anyone interested in tech or programming.
GPT-5.5 includes agentic coding and safeguards
GPT-5.5 shines at "agentic" coding, meaning it can figure out problems on its own with less hand-holding than before.
OpenAI's Greg Brockman says it even handles unclear tasks better than older versions.
Plus, the model is built with strong safeguards to reduce misuse in areas like biological and cybersecurity, showing OpenAI's focus on safety as AI keeps evolving fast.