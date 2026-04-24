OpenAI releases GPT-5.5 for powering agents and real work
Technology
OpenAI just released GPT-5.5, calling it a "new class of intelligence for real work and powering agents" that can handle complex research and coding with barely any user input.
This model stands out because it can plan, problem-solve, and tackle multi-step tasks on its own, even when things get tricky or unclear.
Greg Brockman says GPT-5.5 advances AGI
Co-founder Greg Brockman says GPT-5.5's knack for figuring out tough problems is a big leap toward truly intelligent AI (AGI).
It maintains speed while delivering higher intelligence, thanks to feedback from nearly 200 trusted early-access partners and upgraded safety features.
For now, it's rolling out to Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users on ChatGPT and Codex, with wider access coming soon.