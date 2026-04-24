OpenAI releases GPT-5.5 for powering agents and real work Technology Apr 24, 2026

OpenAI just released GPT-5.5, calling it a "new class of intelligence for real work and powering agents" that can handle complex research and coding with barely any user input.

This model stands out because it can plan, problem-solve, and tackle multi-step tasks on its own, even when things get tricky or unclear.