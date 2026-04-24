OpenAI releases GPT-5.5 with sharper reasoning coding and scientific problem-solving

GPT-5.5 scores 82.7% on coding benchmark

GPT-5.5 beat out rivals on a major coding benchmark, scoring 82.7%, higher than Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.7 and Google's Gemini 3.1 Pro.

Even with these upgrades, it runs just as fast as the previous version but uses fewer tokens per task, so developers save money.

OpenAI has also put the model through tough safety checks, while it's labeled "High" risk, it stays below the "Critical" danger zone.

Right now you can try GPT-5.5 if you have Plus, Pro, Business, or Enterprise access on ChatGPT or Codex, with wider API access coming soon as safety gets double-checked.