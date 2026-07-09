OpenAI releases GPT-5.6 after government-requested delay with SOL Luna Terra
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out GPT-5.6, its latest AI upgrade, after a short government-requested delay.
The update brings three new versions: SOL (the powerhouse), Luna (built for speed), and Terra (aimed at everyday balance).
SOL's Ultra mode can tackle tough tasks by using extra computing power and smart sub-models.
Sam Altman: SOL 54% more token-efficient
According to CEO Sam Altman, the SOL variant is 54% more token-efficient on agentic coding tasks, pretty major if you're into programming.
OpenAI also launched GPT Work, a handy workspace feature that whips up documents, spreadsheets, and presentations by pulling information from your apps and files.
It's already live on macOS and Windows ChatGPT apps for all users, with web support coming soon.