OpenAI releases GPT-5.6 after government-requested delay with SOL Luna Terra

Sam Altman: SOL 54% more token-efficient

According to CEO Sam Altman, the SOL variant is 54% more token-efficient on agentic coding tasks, pretty major if you're into programming.

OpenAI also launched GPT Work, a handy workspace feature that whips up documents, spreadsheets, and presentations by pulling information from your apps and files.

It's already live on macOS and Windows ChatGPT apps for all users, with web support coming soon.