OpenAI releases GPT-6 to all ChatGPT users with multimodal interface
OpenAI has just made its newest AI model, GPT-6, available to everyone on ChatGPT.
After a premium-only beta in September, now all users get access to features like a smoother interface that blends text, images, and interactive tools.
You can turn your plans into checklists or dive into complex topics, like investment strategies, with hands-on inputs.
GPT-6 offers faster replies stronger safety
GPT-6 is designed to reply more quickly by starting answers while still processing your questions, so you spend less time waiting.
On top of that, OpenAI has stepped up safety using Astra's safety advances, including misuse involving assistance with cyberattacks, biological threats and violence, and to better resist attempts to bypass its safety training.
The model is trained to spot real-world risks and give honest answers without being overly restrictive.