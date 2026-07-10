OpenAI releases new models, Sol outperforms Anthropic's Fable 5
Technology
OpenAI just dropped its latest AI models, Sol, Terra, and Luna, with Sol taking the spotlight.
This comes right after Anthropic's Fable 5 returned from a short suspension earlier this month.
In recent head-to-head tests, Sol beat Fable 5 in most categories and did it faster and with less computing power.
Sol tops coding and web benchmarks
Sol scored higher on specific benchmarks, especially on coding and web tasks, showing off its speed and efficiency.
But Fable 5 still has an edge when it comes to fixing bugs in unfamiliar code, so both AIs have their own strengths.
As real-world use ramps up, expect the competition between these two to keep heating up.