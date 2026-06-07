OpenAI remakes ChatGPT into superapp to attract enterprise clients
Technology
OpenAI is giving ChatGPT a big makeover, aiming to turn it into an all-in-one superapp with new coding tools and smart AI agents.
The goal? Boost revenue, shift toward enterprise clients, and get ready for a possible stock market debut.
OpenAI upgrade targets enterprise clients
This upgrade is part of OpenAI's bigger plan to focus on business clients and stay ahead of rivals like Anthropic.
now they're doubling down on features that make the platform even more useful for companies.