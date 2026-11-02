OpenAI renames data centers 'AI compute campuses' after US midterms
OpenAI is giving its data centers a new name, "AI compute campuses," starting right after the US midterm elections on November 3, 2026.
The goal? To shift how people see these massive facilities and connect them more closely with real AI progress.
Chris Lehane from OpenAI says this change is about making sure AI stays at the heart of important conversations, especially as it becomes a bigger topic in politics.
OpenAI explores 'speed limits' for AI
OpenAI is also exploring ideas like setting "speed limits" for AI and finding ways for AI to help out more in daily life.
Lehane points out that it's time for the US to lead on global AI standards and sees all this debate as a good thing: it's about companies actually benefiting their communities.
Plus, Amazon and Microsoft have promised not to use nondisclosure agreements when working with local governments, showing they're serious about being open and accountable as everyone keeps a closer eye on how AI affects society.