OpenAI replaces ChatGPT advanced and standard voices with live mode
OpenAI is phasing out the old Advanced and Standard voice modes in ChatGPT on December 11, 2026, and users who currently use Advanced or Standard voice will automatically move to the new Live mode.
This update is meant to make conversations smoother and more real-time, letting you talk and get responses without awkward pauses.
Live mode enables natural conversation
Live mode lets you chat naturally: think quick replies, little "mhmm" acknowledgments, and handling trickier questions with smarter tech.
Your past voice chats will still be there if you want to revisit them, but video calls and screen sharing will stick with the older system for now until they get upgraded too.