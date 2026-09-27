OpenAI report: AI handles routine tasks not strategic decision-making
Technology
OpenAI's latest report makes it clear: AI can handle routine, measurable tasks at work, but when it comes to big-picture thinking and judgment calls, humans are still essential.
So while bots are speeding up the boring stuff, they just can't match people on strategy or decision-making.
AI aids researchers but lacks context
Researchers rely on AI for things like coding and technical reviews every day, but its usefulness drops fast when a task needs real insight or context.
The report points out that setting research goals and making tough project choices are still jobs for humans: AI just isn't there yet.