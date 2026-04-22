OpenAI report: Indian users top adopters of ChatGPT advanced capabilities
Technology
OpenAI's latest report shows Indian users are among the top adopters of ChatGPT's advanced capabilities.
They ask coding questions nearly three times as often and educational ones nearly twice as often as the global median, making AI a go-to tool for learning and problem-solving in major urban hubs across India.
Engineers in cities increasingly using Codex
Most of this AI action is happening in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Chennai, where AI adoption is three times more concentrated in cities.
Thanks to India's strong engineering community (and a knack for creative solutions), more people are using tools like Codex to tackle complex tasks, even without fancy tech setups.