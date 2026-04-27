OpenAI reportedly building AI smartphone, mass production could start 2028
Technology
OpenAI is reportedly building its own smartphone, and it's all about AI. It has teamed up with MediaTek and Qualcomm to design smartphone processors, while Luxshare is helping out on the hardware side.
If all goes to plan, mass production could kick off in 2028.
Phone replaces apps with AI agent
Instead of the usual apps, this phone will use an AI agent to handle tasks directly for you.
The idea is to make everything feel more seamless and personal by using real-time context, so you can just ask your phone for what you need, without tapping through endless menus.