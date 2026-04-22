OpenAI reportedly developing Hermes to run AI agents 24/7
Technology
OpenAI is reportedly developing a new system called Hermes, designed to let anyone, techie or not, set up AI agents that work for you 24/7.
These digital helpers can handle tasks like watching your emails, making reports, and even answering routine questions on apps like Slack, all without constant human input.
Hermes raises productivity and job concerns
Hermes could seriously boost productivity by taking over repetitive work, but it also brings up big questions about the future of jobs that depend on those tasks.
As these AI agents get smarter and more personalized, we'll have to see how they reshape business operations and what new roles might open up for people.