OpenAI reportedly retiring ChatGPT Classic, moving users to unified platform
Technology
OpenAI reportedly plans to retire the ChatGPT Classic desktop app on January 30, 2027. Instead, users will move to a new all-in-one platform combining ChatGPT, Work, and Codex.
The good news? Your chat history comes with you, plus you'll get access to more features.
OpenAI added toggles amid criticism
The new app swapped out the old Mac version for an Electron-based one but got some flak for being complicated.
OpenAI tried to help by adding things like a Chat and Work toggle and a sidebar menu for easier navigation.
Still, updates were pretty rare, so they're retiring Classic and starting tests on a unified Chat and Work experience.