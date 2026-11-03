OpenAI restricts multiple paid ChatGPT subscriptions per device or card
Technology
OpenAI just announced that you can't stack multiple new paid ChatGPT subscriptions on the same device or payment card anymore.
If you try to go over the limit, you'll get an error message.
Elon Musk acknowledges Grok costs
Some users aren't thrilled about the new rule, while others get why it's happening.
Over at xAI, xAI chief Elon Musk acknowledged the high costs of running its Grok chatbot, as some X Premium users reported hitting their daily usage limits faster, so frustrations are popping up there too.
Both companies are clearly feeling the pressure to balance their expenses with what users expect from AI tools right now.