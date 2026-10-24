OpenAI resumes training on October 1 after fixing Brotli flaw

OpenAI just got its advanced AI training back on track after pausing training in September over a security scare.

During a big system check, OpenAI found a flaw in Brotli, a tool many apps use, that could have let hackers slip in malicious code.

OpenAI fixed the flaw in Brotli's source code in February, before it was known to be a security vulnerability, and Brotli later released updated versions and published a public record after OpenAI disclosed the flaw.

OpenAI resumed training its models on October 1, 2026.