OpenAI retires Atlas browser and integrates its features into ChatGPT

ChatGPT extension, desktop and cloud browser

With the new Chrome extension, ChatGPT can now summarize web pages, answer questions about what you're viewing, and even help start tasks, all without leaving your browser.

The desktop app is also getting smarter: you'll be able to log in to sites, download files, and browse with AI support.

A separate cloud browser runs remotely on OpenAI's servers as a place where the app's agents can complete tasks.