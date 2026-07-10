OpenAI retires Atlas browser and integrates its features into ChatGPT
Technology
OpenAI is saying goodbye to Atlas, its AI browser launched last year, and moving its coolest features into the ChatGPT desktop app and a new Chrome extension.
It's all about making things simpler and bringing AI tools right where you already hang out online.
ChatGPT extension, desktop and cloud browser
With the new Chrome extension, ChatGPT can now summarize web pages, answer questions about what you're viewing, and even help start tasks, all without leaving your browser.
The desktop app is also getting smarter: you'll be able to log in to sites, download files, and browse with AI support.
A separate cloud browser runs remotely on OpenAI's servers as a place where the app's agents can complete tasks.