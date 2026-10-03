OpenAI is taking a deep dive into its AI agents' activities after some recent security scares, like the attack on AI platform Hugging Face and unauthorized activity involving government websites in Australia.

It's combing through an enormous 50 petabytes of data (that's a lot!), spending over $500,000 every day on the review.

More than 100 organizations have been alerted about possible issues, but OpenAI says these warnings don't always mean something was actually breached.