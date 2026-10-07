OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT Lockdown mode to all users
Technology
ChatGPT just dropped a new Lockdown mode to help keep your data safe from prompt injection attacks.
After first launching for Enterprise, Edu, Healthcare, and Teachers users, it's now rolling out to everyone, including Free, Go, Plus, Pro, and Business plans.
Lockdown mode limits outgoing network requests so your private information stays protected.
Turn on lockdown via Advanced Security
Turning on Lockdown is simple: head to Security settings, switch on Advanced Security, and follow the prompts.
Just a heads up, some features like live web browsing, web image viewing, deep research, Agent mode, and file downloads won't work while it's on. You can still upload files and create images, though!
The rollout is gradual, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight. It's coming soon.