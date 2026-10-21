OpenAI rolls out clearly labeled ChatGPT ads to 26 countries
Technology
OpenAI is expanding its ChatGPT ads to 26 new countries, including Argentina, Peru, Nigeria, South Africa, and Ukraine.
These ads show up for both free users and Go subscribers but are clearly labeled so they don't get mixed up with chatbot responses.
OpenAI ad revenue $1B run rate
This move comes as OpenAI's ad revenue has skyrocketed, from $100 million in March to a $1 billion annual run rate by August 2026.
Now, with over 100,000 advertisers across 89 countries, OpenAI says it's working on even more ad formats and tools to keep things fresh (and hopefully not annoying) for users.