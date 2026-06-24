OpenAI rolls out GPT-Bidi-1 enabling ChatGPT to listen and talk

ChatGPT adds nods, interruption handling, memory

This update brings handy features: ChatGPT can give quick nods during pauses, handle interruptions without losing track, and remember earlier parts of your conversation for longer chats.

It also waits before replying if you pause mid-sentence, so it won't cut you off.

Early tests show it's already popping up for some users (look for the yellow voice bubble), hinting at bigger changes ahead as OpenAI pushes toward smarter, more interactive AI assistants.